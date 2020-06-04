Photo: Social-distance workouts
ASSOCIATED PRESS / MAY 28
People donning masks gather for morning exercise outside Meiji Memorial Picture Gallery in Tokyo last week while keeping a safe distance from one another. Tokyo residents carefully resumed some of their routines following Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s lifting of the country’s state of emergency on May 25, after numbers of new COVID-19 cases stayed consistently low. This week, however, cases in Tokyo are on the rise.
