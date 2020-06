Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It was only a matter of time before President Donald Trump was publicly blamed for the events happening because of George Floyd’s death. Read more

Local police authorities to blame, not Trump

It was only a matter of time before President Donald Trump was publicly blamed for the events happening because of George Floyd’s death.

The actor John Cusack was quoted last weekend tweeting that “this may well be the beginning of end of Trump loathsome era.”

Floyd’s death was the result of the local authority and its management of the police force. Trump didn’t hire the police involved, did not retain them as police officers after multiple complaints, and was not present at the time of Floyd’s death.

Rather than lay the blame on Trump, Cusack, as well as any and all others, should be focused on the local elected officials and their role in this tragic incident.

Vernon Oneil

Mililani

Retweeting ‘dead Democrat’ video

On May 31, I heard about President Donald Trump’s approval of the message that the only good Democrat is a dead Democrat.

This was verified on Snopes: “On May 27, 2020, U.S. President Donald Trump retweeted a video posted to Twitter by the group ‘Cowboys for Trump’ in which the group’s leader, Couy Griffin, a commissioner for Otero County in New Mexico, stated, ‘I’ve come to a place where I’ve come to the conclusion that the only good Democrat is a dead Democrat.’ Trump, a Republican, retweeted the video and added the comment, ‘Thank you Cowboys. See you in New Mexico!’”

This is not presidential. These are the actions of a sociopath to his cult followers intent on destroying this country.

Susan Lord

Hawaii Kai

Find ways to limit number of tourists

Fozzie Bear once stated about women: “You can’t live with ’em. You can’t live without ’em.”

Lee Cataluna must believe the same thing about tourists, but maybe she is a little more extreme (“Focus on getting better rather than getting back,” Star-Advertiser, May 27). Maybe she thinks we can live without ’em.

In any case, it seems that this is a good time to seriously consider putting some kind of limit on the number of tourists we should be welcoming to Hawaii. Any new construction of resorts should be reconsidered at this time. It will likely take years before 10 million tourists come to our islands on an annual basis. Do we ever really want to return to that number? It should be discussed.

Roman Leverenz

Aliamanu

