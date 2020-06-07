comscore Lee Cataluna: Protest in Waikiki peaceful, powerful | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Lee Cataluna: Protest in Waikiki peaceful, powerful

  • By Lee Cataluna lcataluna@staradvertiser.com
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Roughly 1,000 protesters marched in unity from Magic Island to the Duke Kahanamoku statue at Kuhio Beach in Waikiki on Friday.

    Roughly 1,000 protesters marched in unity from Magic Island to the Duke Kahanamoku statue at Kuhio Beach in Waikiki on Friday.

The marchers — black, white, Asian, Pacific Islan­der, kanaka maoli, Middle Eastern, Latin, mixed, old, young, differently abled, LGBTQ, every person who stood, united — held handmade signs bearing their messages. Read more

