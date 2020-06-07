Lee Cataluna: Protest in Waikiki peaceful, powerful
- By Lee Cataluna lcataluna@staradvertiser.com
- Updated 10:42 p.m.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Roughly 1,000 protesters marched in unity from Magic Island to the Duke Kahanamoku statue at Kuhio Beach in Waikiki on Friday.
