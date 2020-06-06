Hawaii protesters rally for Black Lives Matter on Oahu, Hawaii island, Maui and Kauai

Thousands gathered today on Oahu, Kauai, Maui and Hawaii island for Black Lives Matter rallies as part of nationwide protests in all 50 states and across the globe.

A group of Oahu Black Lives Matter protesters marched this afternoon from Ala Moana Regional Park to the state Capitol for a peaceful protest against police brutality and injustice, particularly against African Americans.

Today’s rally is among several recent protests in Hawaii in honor of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white officer held his knee to the back of Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes in Minneapolis.

Honolulu police are warning the public to expect traffic delays this afternoon between Ala Moana and downtown due to a large group of Black Lives Matter protesters. Police said the drivers should expect delays from Ala Moana Boulevard near Ala Moana Beach Park, to Kapiolani Boulevard, to Piikoi Street, and to Alapai Street.

Social media posts today showed hundreds attending a George Floyd rally with people holding signs along Kaahumanu Avenue in Kahului. On Kauai, hundreds paddled out and gathered in a large circle in the ocean in a rally for Floyd.

On the Big Island, dozens demonstrated by holding signs protesting racism and supporting Black Lives Matter.

About noon, hundreds already gathered at Ala Moana Regional Park for Honolulu’s rally, which was scheduled to end at 4 p.m.

On Friday, roughly 1,000 marchers rallied from Ala Moana Beach Park to the Duke Kahanamoku statue in Waikiki calling for justice for African Americans.