comscore NAACP’s virtual town hall explores steps forward following Black Lives Matter protests | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

NAACP’s virtual town hall explores steps forward following Black Lives Matter protests

  • By Rob Shikina rshikina@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:37 p.m.
  • DENNIS ODA / DODA@STARADVERTISER.COM Thousands showed their support for the Black Lives Matter movement on Saturday by marching peacefully from Ala Moana Beach Park to the state Capitol.

    DENNIS ODA / DODA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Thousands showed their support for the Black Lives Matter movement on Saturday by marching peacefully from Ala Moana Beach Park to the state Capitol.

While thousands gathered Saturday at Ala Moana Regional Park to protest the death of George Floyd, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People held a virtual town hall to discuss what to do “after the march.” Read more

Previous Story
Housing markets on Kauai, Big Isle slide more in May

Scroll Up