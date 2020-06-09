comscore Mayor Caldwell nominates Michael Broderick and Doug Chin to Honolulu Police Commission | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Mayor Caldwell nominates Michael Broderick and Doug Chin to Honolulu Police Commission

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:59 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER AND COURTESY IMAGES Michael Broderick, left, and Doug Chin.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER Michael Broderick: He is the YMCA’s CEO and a former judge ———

  • STAR-ADVERTISER Doug Chin: He is a former state attorney general ———

Both said they support police reform in the wake of the recent death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd. Read more

