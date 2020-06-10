Television and radio – June 10, 2020

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
|TODAY
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|AUTO RACING: NASCAR CUP SERIES
|Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500
|1 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|BASEBALL
|MLB Draft, Round 1
|1 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|MLB Draft, Round 1
|1 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|BASEBALL: KBO
|Doosan Bears at NC Dinos
|11:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|MOTORCYCLE RACING
|Monster Energy Supercross
|1 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|SOCCER: Deutsche Pokal
|Beyern Munich vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
|8:30 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|THURSDAY
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|Australian Rules Football
|Collingwood Magpies at Richmond Tigers
|11:30 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|Baseball: MLB
|MLB Draft, Round 2-5
|11 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|MLB Draft, Round 2-5
|11 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|Baseball: KBO
|KT Wiz at Samsung Lions
|11:25 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Boxing
|Jessie Magdaleno vs. Yenifel Vincente
|1 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Golf: PGA Tour
|Charles Schwab, Round 1 Featured Groups
|6 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|Charles Schwab, Round 1
|10 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|Rugby: NRL
|New Zealand Warriors vs. North Queensland Cowboys
|10 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|Soccer: Spanish Primera Division
|Sevilla vs. Real Betis
|9:50 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|RADIO
|TODAY
|Time
|Station
|Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500
|1 p.m.
|1500-AM
