comscore Television and radio - June 10, 2020 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports | TV Radio

Television and radio – June 10, 2020

  • Today
  • Updated 9:11 pm
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.
*—premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
TODAY
  TIME TV SPEC HT
AUTO RACING: NASCAR CUP SERIES
Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 1 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
BASEBALL
MLB Draft, Round 1 1 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
MLB Draft, Round 1 1 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
BASEBALL: KBO
Doosan Bears at NC Dinos 11:30 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
MOTORCYCLE RACING
Monster Energy Supercross 1 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
SOCCER: Deutsche Pokal
Beyern Munich vs. Eintracht Frankfurt 8:30 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
THURSDAY
  TIME TV SPEC HT
Australian Rules Football
Collingwood Magpies at Richmond Tigers 11:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
Baseball: MLB
MLB Draft, Round 2-5 11 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
MLB Draft, Round 2-5 11 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
Baseball: KBO
KT Wiz at Samsung Lions 11:25 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Boxing
Jessie Magdaleno vs. Yenifel Vincente 1 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Golf: PGA Tour
Charles Schwab, Round 1 Featured Groups 6 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
Charles Schwab, Round 1 10 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
Rugby: NRL
New Zealand Warriors vs. North Queensland Cowboys  
  10 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
Soccer: Spanish Primera Division
Sevilla vs. Real Betis 9:50 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
RADIO
TODAY
  Time Station
Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 1 p.m. 1500-AM

