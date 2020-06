Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Ka‘ohinani Kalama, 34, the wife of slain Honolulu police officer Kaulike Kalama, died Saturday afternoon.

“The family of Officer Kaulike Kalama is saddened to report that his loving wife of 12 years has passed away as a result of an ongoing medical condition,” Wayne Surface, pastor at Ohana Baptist Church, said in a statement on behalf of the family. “We praise God that she is once again united with the love of her life, but we will truly miss her.”

Ka‘ohinani Kalama died just months after her husband died in the line of duty responding to a call in Diamond Head.

They leave behind their son, Kaumana.

“We appreciate your prayers for her family, especially their son Kaumana, as they endure this loss so soon after the tragic passing of Kaulike,” Surface said.

Surface wanted to quell any rumors that Ka‘ohinani Kalama’s death was directly related to the death of her husband. He said she had health problems for several years, but did not elaborate what they were.

“The family, of course, is obviously devastated,” Surface told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. “They’re doing their best to move forward.”

Kaulike Kalama, 34, and fellow Honolulu police officer Tiffany Enriquez, 38, were shot and killed while responding to a call in the Diamond Head area Jan. 19.

The shooting involved a troubled handyman who also set fire to several homes and killed his landlord before also dying in the incident.

It had been nearly 20 years since the last Honolulu police officer was killed in the line of duty.

The officers’ deaths were felt throughout the community, and especially within the police department. Large funeral services were held for both of them.

By Saturday evening, the news of Ka‘ohinani Kalama’s death was widely spreading online. A post in the Stolen Stuff Hawaii Facebook group had nearly 2,000 reactions and over 300 comments just hours after it was made.

“This is such a tragedy. I feel the need to share this to our group considering (Kaumana’s) father was so tragically taken in the line of duty. Now, his mother has also passed,” Michael Kitchens, one of the group’s administrators, said in the post.

He shared an original post by user Dani Hoopii, who said, “Ka‘ohi has left us and is now beyond the veil with her hubby. Their son will need all the love and strength from all who love him. I can’t imagine losing both your parents in a few months.”

Surface said the Kalama family is private and that “they’ve been through enough. They just really want to deal with this as a family.”

Condolences can be sent to Ohana Baptist Church at 2879 Paa St. Messages can also be left at a Facebook page in memory of Ka‘ohinani Kalama.