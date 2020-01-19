2 Honolulu police officers fatally shot; firefighters battling multiple house fires near Diamond Head

UPDATE: 12:01 p.m

A total of 12 homes have been affected by the fire on Hibiscus Drive so far with at least five homes are a total loss.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Two Honolulu police were fatally shot on Hibiscus Drive at the base of Diamond Head this morning, and firefighters are battling multiple house fires in the area.

Officers responding to an assault call at 3015 Hibiscus Drive apparently encountered a male with a firearm, who then opened fire, striking two officers.

Witnesses saw one officer, a female, being carried unconscious from the scene.

HPD spokeswoman Michelle Yu confirmed two officers were injured this morning, but did not provide further details.

A source told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser that the officers died and Councilwoman Kym Pine released a statement confirming the deaths, saying, “My prayers and thoughts are with the families of the Honolulu Police Department officers who were killed and all who were injured during the Diamond Head incident today — my heart aches for all who are involved.”

Honolulu Council member Tommy Waters also confirmed the death of two officers. “I’m deeply saddened by the loss of two of our officers and I pray that no other officers are hurt.”

Waters said he and Honolulu City Council Chairman and Presiding Officer Ikaika Anderson spoke today about the incident and pledged their support to the Honolulu Police Department.

“We will talk to Chief Ballard and ask her what they need. We know we need more officers clearly, but what else does she need?”

Police have closed Kalakaua Avenue and Paki Avenue near Kapiolani Park, along with Diamond Head Road near Hibiscus Place.

At approximately 9:45 a.m. the house — a wooden structure with two residences, one on the ground floor and one in the basement at the bottom of a steep driveway — was on fire, with black smoke visible above the treetops. The blaze has since spread to at least four neighboring homes and a parked HPD vehicle. Approximately 14 units with 50 members of the Honolulu Fire Department are on scene.

According to property records, 3015 Hibiscus Drive, a circa 1927 single-family home valued at $1.6 million, is owned by Raymond and Lois Cain.

As of 11:10 a.m., radio communications indicate live ammunition from the suspect’s house continues to explode as the fire continues to burn. Flames have also caused multiple live electrical wires to fall in the roadway.

The Honolulu Police Department’s Specialized Services Division is currently working to clear the neighborhood and locate the suspect, but no arrests have been made. The public is asked to avoid the area.

Star-Advertiser staff writers Jason Genegabus, Mindy Pennybacker, Allison Schaefers and Rob Shikina contributed to this report.