Former Lt Gov. Doug Chin’s nomination to Honolulu’s police panel opposed
By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 10:23 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM / JUNE 8
Former state Attorney General Doug Chin spoke last week at a news conference held by Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell. The mayor announced the nominations of Chin and YMCA of Honolulu CEO and former Judge Michael Broderick to the Honolulu Police Commission.