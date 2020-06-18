Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Taking down Mauna Kea telescopes Today Updated 6:55 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The process of decommissioning telescopes atop Mauna Kea — a hot topic fueled by the controversial Thirty Meter Telescope proposal — is underway. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The process of decommissioning telescopes atop Mauna Kea — a hot topic fueled by the controversial Thirty Meter Telescope proposal — is underway. The 36-inch Hoku Ke‘a telescope and observatory, built in the 1960s, is one of the first two telescopes set for decommissioning. A public-input period runs through July 17 for comments to develop a draft environmental assessment and a site decommissioning plan (email jscheffel@ssfm.com). Hoku Ke‘a’s deconstruction then site restoration is anticipated to be done by late 2023. Work also has begun to decommission a second Mauna Kea telescope, the California Institute of Technology Submillimeter Observatory; completion is targeted by late 2022. Surfboard lockers need fixing The city says repairs are ongoing, but it’s still a shame that the Kuhio Beach surfboard lockers, destroyed in an arson fire on Feb. 27, remain unusable. With Waikiki all but devoid of tourists, now is a great time for residents to enjoy unprecedented access to the visitor mecca. The lockers served many locals, who enjoyed surfing off Waikiki without lugging their boards from far-off, hard-to-find parking spaces. Come to think of it, it’s the sort of convenience that wave-riding tourists have long enjoyed. Previous Story Off the News: Travelers will take shorter trips