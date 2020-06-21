Hawaii Gardens: Easy-to-maintain kolomona spreads cheer with its bright blooms

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Author’s note: My mother, Marilyn Bornhorst, passed away peacefully on May 13. She was 93, and old age caught up with her. She lived at Arcadia, which had been in quarantine since March 13. She and our family made the best of it, but it was hard, with no hugging or other contact. We are grateful we were able to visit with her shortly before she died. I had written this for her earlier to keep up the practice of lifelong learning — something she always taught us to do, and practiced herself. A hui hou.

Question: What is that golden-flowered plant that I can see from my lanai? It is along the mauka driveway. It really cheers me up to see it.

I enjoy the rainbow shower tree, too. I look for buds and like to watch all the birds that come and visit this tree. Mahalo. — Marilyn Bornhorst

Answer: This is an old-time kamaaina favorite plant, its common name in Hawaii is the scrambled-egg plant. (It does look a little like sunny scrambled eggs with lots of butter.)

The one at Arcadia is very pretty to view from the apartments on the mauka side or from the driveway as you enter.

Scientists call it Senna surattensis, but its original Latin name was Cassia glauca. It is closely related to shower trees, including the rainbow shower, both of which are in the Fabaceae (or bean) family. This plant is not native to Hawaii, but it has been here a long time, thus the kamaaina designation.

Kolomona or kalamana are names bestowed upon this plant when it came to Hawaii from India. It grows naturally from India to the eastern edge of Polynesia.

There is also a rare Hawaiian species of kolomona with lovely green flowers: Senna gaudichaudii.

Kolomona flowers nicely all year round, with at least a cluster or two of its cheery golden blossoms. You can see it as you drive on the freeway, especially by the stadium and H-3 interchanges.

Xeriscape gardeners like kolomona because it is very tough and does not require large amounts of water. As a landscape maintenance professional, I am always happy with plants that don’t grow too fast and are easy to maintain.

The kolomona at Arcadia may have been planted by the senior-living facility’s original landscape architect, Richard Tong. However, it was probably Paul R. Weissich, director emeritus of the Honolulu Botanical Gardens and Arcadia’s second landscape architect, who oversaw the planting of this specimen. (Weissich was a major proponent of Hawaii-style xeriscapes.)

When considering landscape design I look at a property from all possible views. I look out windows, as every one can have a nice view of pretty plants. I go way up and look down. The gardens at Arcadia viewed from a lofty height are spectacular.

For residents with the ability to go outside, it is also amazing to walk under the garden’s majestic trees.

At the suggestion of my sister, Mimi Bornhorst Gaddis, our family shares what we are grateful for each day. We are grateful our mother was able to view this pretty golden plant, as well as the rainbow shower tree, from her second-floor window.

Get outside and learn

As other venues slowly reopen, consider a visit to our local botanical gardens. You can learn about plants by reading the labels, enjoy the teaching brochures or just take a vigorous walk. It’s easy to stay a safe distance away from others and be in the great, tree-filled, oxygenated outdoors.

Most of the gardens are free, with the exception of Foster Botanical Garden ($5 admission fee).

Heidi Bornhorst is a sustainable landscape consultant specializing in native, xeric and edible gardens. Reach her at heidibornhorst@gmail.com.