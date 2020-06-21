Hawaii Gardens: Easy-to-maintain kolomona spreads cheer with its bright blooms
- By Heidi Bornhorst, Special to the Star-Advertiser
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
-
COURTESY HEIDI BORNHORST
Kolomona, or the scrambled-egg plant, is in pretty contrast with purple bougainvillea. Both are excellent choices for a xeriscape garden landscape design.
