comscore Hawaii Gardens: Easy-to-maintain kolomona spreads cheer with its bright blooms | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features | Hawaii Gardens

Hawaii Gardens: Easy-to-maintain kolomona spreads cheer with its bright blooms

  • By Heidi Bornhorst, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY HEIDI BORNHORST Kolomona, or the scrambled-egg plant, is in pretty contrast with purple bougainvillea. Both are excellent choices for a xeriscape garden landscape design.

    COURTESY HEIDI BORNHORST

    Kolomona, or the scrambled-egg plant, is in pretty contrast with purple bougainvillea. Both are excellent choices for a xeriscape garden landscape design.

Kolomona flowers nicely all year round, with at least a cluster or two of its cheery golden blossoms. You can see it as you drive on the freeway, especially by the stadium and H-3 interchanges. Read more

Previous Story
Kamehameha Schools, Pow! Wow! hang signs to promote messages of hope

Scroll Up