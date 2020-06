Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Europeans are doing it, and now Kapolei Commons and Farmers Insurance Hawaii are bringing the socially responsible phenomenon of drive-in concerts to Hawaii. Tickets are now on sale — $30 per vehicle — for Kapolei Commons Drive-in Concert Series openers Ei Nei and Josh Tatofi on Friday. Gates open at 5 p.m. Read more

Europeans are doing it, and now Kapolei Commons and Farmers Insurance Hawaii are bringing the socially responsible phenomenon of drive-in concerts to Hawaii. Tickets are now on sale — $30 per vehicle — for Kapolei Commons Drive-in Concert Series openers Ei Nei and Josh Tatofi on Friday. Gates open at 5 p.m.

A maximum of 60 vehicles will be admitted. All concertgoers must arrive in an enclosed vehicle; sitting in the back of an open truck is not permitted. Windows, sunroofs and convertible tops must remain closed unless the vehicle is parked more than 6 feet away from any other vehicle. Everyone must remain in the vehicle they arrived in except to use the restroom while wearing a face covering and maintaining 6 feet of physical distance.

The sound portion of the concert will be broadcast on a specific FM radio station; concertgoers will receive that information at the concert.

Tickets can be purchased at kapoleicommons.com/events; a limited number are available for free by calling Farmers Insurance Hawaii and getting an auto insurance quote (call 800-515-7123 and mention promo code 5GVZIP). Tickets will not be sold at the gate.

Concertgoers can order and pick up dinner ahead of time at any Kapolei Commons restaurant. Concertgoers who present a same-day Kapolei Commons restaurant receipt at the event entrance will receive a free $10 restaurant gift card. (Outside food, coolers and alcohol are not permitted.)

Ten Feet and Kaiona will share the stage July 24. The Makaha Sons close the series Aug. 24.