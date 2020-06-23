comscore Easy-Kine Cooking: Simple formula yields tasty ribs | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Easy-Kine Cooking: Simple formula yields tasty ribs

  • By Lynette Lo Tom, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 10:26 p.m.
    BRUCE ASATO / BASATO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Vina Yamashiro of Manoa claims to be a no-fuss cook. But her dishes cause a stir with everyone who tastes her cooking and baking.

