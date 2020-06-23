Easy-Kine Cooking: Simple formula yields tasty ribs

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Vina Yamashiro of Manoa claims to be a no-fuss cook. But her dishes cause a stir with everyone who tastes her cooking and baking. Read more

Vina Yamashiro of Manoa claims to be a no-fuss cook. But her dishes cause a stir with everyone who tastes her cooking and baking. They declare her dishes delicious.

“Same-Same-Same” Spareribs is one of her go-to dishes for dinner when she and husband, Roy, babysit their triplet granddaughters. She coined the name because the recipe calls for equal parts shoyu, sugar and ketchup.

When Yamashiro has leftover wine, she’ll add that as well. Other times, she’ll use mirin (Japanese sweet rice wine) or an inexpensive whiskey. Usually, she’ll add a few minced cloves of garlic, although you could substitute ginger.

But the basic three- ingredient marinade of shoyu, sugar and ketchup is very tasty.

The finished ribs are glazed and shiny because she bastes them with marinade every 15 minutes while they cook in the oven.

You can broil them briefly at the end if you want a few burnt ends. But if you do this, watch carefully or the broiler will quickly burn the spareribs.

Because leftovers are always appreciated, she usually doubles the recipe and makes two slabs at a time. What a perfect summer dish.

VINA YAMASHIRO’S SAME-SAME-SAME EASY SPARERIBS

1 slab (about 3 pounds) pork baby back spareribs

>> Marinade:

3/4 cup EACH shoyu, sugar and ketchup

3 cloves garlic, minced

3 tablespoons wine, mirin or whiskey (optional)

Cut spareribs into 2- or 3-bone pieces. Place in large container that will fit in the refrigerator.

In a bowl, combine marinade ingredients. Mix thoroughly; place 1/3 cup in a container and refrigerate for later use. Pour remaining marinade over spareribs, cover and marinate overnight or for 2 nights.

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Place spareribs on an oiled rack in a foil-lined baking pan.

Bake ribs, uncovered, 45 to 60 minutes, or until as tender as you prefer. Every 15 minutes, remove from oven and baste, using reserved 1/3 cup marinade. Test for doneness after 45 minutes — internal temperature should be at least 145 degrees; 190 degrees for “falling off the bone” tenderness.

Broil 2 to 3 minutes if you like a bit of singe on the ends. Serve hot or at room temperature. Makes 10 to 14 ribs, depending on the slab.

Approximate nutritional information (based on 3 servings), per serving: 500 calories, 13 g fat, 4.5 g saturated fat, 55 mg cholesterol, greater than 4,000 mg sodium, 73 g carbohydrate, no fiber, 67 g sugar, 22 g protein

”Easy Kine” features simple dishes that start with commercially prepared ingredients. Lynette Lo Tom is excited to hear your tried-and-true suggestions. Contact her at 275-3004, email lynette@brightlightcookery.com or via instagram at brightlightcookery. Nutritional analysis by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.