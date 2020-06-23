Easy-Kine Cooking: Simple formula yields tasty ribs
- By Lynette Lo Tom, Special to the Star-Advertiser
-
Today
- Updated 10:26 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
BRUCE ASATO / BASATO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Vina Yamashiro of Manoa claims to be a no-fuss cook. But her dishes cause a stir with everyone who tastes her cooking and baking.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree