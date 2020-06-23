University of Hawaii at Manoa to boost study of life sciences with new facility
By Susan Essoyan sessoyan@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 10:31 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
Video by Dennis Oda
The Life Sciences Building just completed at the University of Hawaii at Manoa will pull together researchers, professors and students across disciplines to share ideas in a thriving field where Hawaii has a natural edge.
DENNIS ODA / DODA@STARADVERTISER.COM / JUNE 10
The new Life Sciences Building at UH Manoa will serve 1,000 students a week and house 23 faculty members and 60 graduate students. Above, the new research laboratories feature an open design where researchers share spaces.