University of Hawaii at Manoa to boost study of life sciences with new facility | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

University of Hawaii at Manoa to boost study of life sciences with new facility

  • By Susan Essoyan sessoyan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:31 p.m.

  • Video by Dennis Oda

    The Life Sciences Building just completed at the University of Hawaii at Manoa will pull together researchers, professors and students across disciplines to share ideas in a thriving field where Hawaii has a natural edge.

  • DENNIS ODA / DODA@STARADVERTISER.COM / JUNE 10 The new Life Sciences Building at UH Manoa will serve 1,000 students a week and house 23 faculty members and 60 graduate students. Above, the new research laboratories feature an open design where researchers share spaces.

The Life Sciences Building just completed at the University of Hawaii at Manoa will unite researchers, professors and students across disciplines in a thriving field where Hawaii has a natural edge, administrators say. Read more

