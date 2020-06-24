2 suspects arrested in fatal Pearl City shooting

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Honolulu police arrested two people in connection with Monday’s deadly shooting of a 60-year-old Waianae man in Pearl City.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the shooting victim as Glenn W. Ii, also known as Glenn Rex Li Jr. and Babba.

The shooting occurred in the cul-de-sac on Inia Place just before 4:40 p.m. Monday.

Police responded to a call of multiple gunshots fired in the area. When they arrived, they discovered an unresponsive man later identified as Ii lying on the roadway with a gunshot wound to his torso.

A resident on Inia Place who declined to give his name said he exited his home after he heard loud tire screeches on the road.

He then saw what appeared to be a sedan chasing a pickup truck occupied by the two suspects into Inia Place.

As the truck turned around, the sedan stopped and attempted to block the truck in the cul-de-sac.

At that point, the resident said he heard one gunshot fired and another round quickly followed by “a quick succession” of shots at Ii. He said the gunshots came from the pickup truck.

The resident said he immediately called 911.

The two suspects in the pickup truck then fled the scene.

Area residents rendered aid to Ii until Emergency Medical Services arrived.

“For something like that to happen here, it’s pretty jarring,” said the resident, who moved into the neighborhood less than three years ago. The neighborhood is normally quiet, he said, adding that neighbors look out for one another.

Ii was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Through an investigation, police identified the suspect as a 37-year-old woman described as Ii’s daughter and a 38-year-old man, according to Lt. Deena Thoemmes of the Honolulu Police Department’s Homicide Detail.

Police located Ii’s daughter Monday night in Makaha and arrested her on suspicion of second-degree murder. Approximately seven hours later officers located the male suspect in Makaha early Tuesday and arrested him on suspicion of second-degree murder.

The circumstances surrounding the deadly shooting remain under investigation.

Records show Ii had a troubled past.

According to stories in The Honolulu Advertiser and Honolulu Star-Bulletin, Ii was one of three men implicated by admitted hit man Ronald Ching for participating in the 1980 slaying of gambling and underworld figure Robert Fukumoto.

Ching accused Gary Murata of alerting him that Fukumoto was at the Brass Door Lounge on Kapiolani Boulevard. Prosecutors claimed Rudolph Na-o Jr. agreed to be a “backup hit man.” A 1985 Honolulu Advertiser story said Ching asked Na-o to help with the hit, but Na-o was not seen at the bar.

The Honolulu Advertiser story further indicated Ching said Ii drove him to the bar where Ching fatally shot Fukumoto numerous times with an automatic rifle.

Ii pleaded guilty to a lesser offense of manslaughter in the case and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Both Murata and Na-o pleaded guilty to a lesser offense of hindering prosecution and were each sentenced to five years in prison.

Ii’s criminal history also includes four misdemeanor convictions for abuse of a family or household member and four misdemeanor convictions for violation of a protective order.