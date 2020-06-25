Sports University of Hawaii football game with Fordham still up in the air By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! A decision on whether Fordham University will be able fulfill its scheduled Sept. 12 football game with the University of Hawaii at Aloha Stadium is expected by July 1. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. A decision on whether Fordham University will be able fulfill its scheduled Sept. 12 football game with the University of Hawaii at Aloha Stadium is expected by July 1. A person briefed on the results of Wednesday’s Patriot League’s football committee meeting but not authorized to speak for the group said the July 1 deadline was set. Spokesmen for the Patriot League and Fordham declined comment. Wednesday’s meeting of member athletic officials came two days after the league’s Council of Presidents announced its COVID-19 impacted Fall 2020 Athletics Plan. A section states, “No Patriot League teams will fly to competitions and, with rare exceptions, regular-season competition will exclude overnight travel.” Fordham’s campus is in New York and the Rams are due to fly from Newark, N.J., to Honolulu. A Patriot League spokesman said at the time, “Based upon the language, that (UH-Fordham) game certainly looks like it will be in jeopardy.” Another Patriot League team, Georgetown, is scheduled to play at the University of San Diego in November. Previous Story Television and radio - June 24, 2020 Next Story Television and radio - June 25, 2020