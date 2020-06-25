comscore University of Hawaii football game with Fordham still up in the air | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

University of Hawaii football game with Fordham still up in the air

  By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A decision on whether Fordham University will be able fulfill its scheduled Sept. 12 football game with the University of Hawaii at Aloha Stadium is expected by July 1. Read more

