University of Hawaii football game with Fordham still up in the air

A decision on whether Fordham University will be able fulfill its scheduled Sept. 12 football game with the University of Hawaii at Aloha Stadium is expected by July 1.

A person briefed on the results of Wednesday’s Patriot League’s football committee meeting but not authorized to speak for the group said the July 1 deadline was set.

Spokesmen for the Patriot League and Fordham declined comment.

Wednesday’s meeting of member athletic officials came two days after the league’s Council of Presidents announced its COVID-19 impacted Fall 2020 Athletics Plan.

A section states, “No Patriot League teams will fly to competitions and, with rare exceptions, regular-season competition will exclude overnight travel.”

Fordham’s campus is in New York and the Rams are due to fly from Newark, N.J., to Honolulu.

A Patriot League spokesman said at the time, “Based upon the language, that (UH-Fordham) game certainly looks like it will be in jeopardy.”

Another Patriot League team, Georgetown, is scheduled to play at the University of San Diego in November.