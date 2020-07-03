Television and radio – July 3, 2020

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
|On the air
|Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.
|*—premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
|**—delayed
|TODAY
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|AUTO RACING
|IndyCar: GMR Grand Prix, Qualifying
|10:30 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|BASEBALL: KOREAN LEAGUE
|Kiwoom Heroes at KT Wiz
|10:55 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|GOLF
|PGA Rocket Mortgage Classic
|9 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|SOCCER
|Spanish: Atletico Madrid vs. RCD Mallorca
|9:50 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|SATURDAY
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|AUTO RACING
|IndyCar: GMR Grand Prix
|3 a.m
|KHNL
|8
|8
|Xfinity: Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard
|9 a.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|IMSA: Weathertech 240 at Daytona
|Noon
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|BASEBALL: KOREAN LEAGUE
|LG Twins at Samsung Lions
|9:55 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|BASKETBALL: THE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
|Big X at D2
|9 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Team Brotherly Love at Stillwater Stars
|11 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|House of ‘Paign at War Tampa
|2 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Team CP3 at Mid-American Unity
|4 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|COMPETITIVE EATING
|2020 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest
|6 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|GOLF
|PGA Rocket Mortgage Classic
|7 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|PGA Rocket Mortgage Classic
|9 a.m.
|KGMB
|7
|7
|HORSE RACING
|Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series
|11 a.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|SOCCER
|Eng. Premier: Norwich City vs. Albion
|1:25 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Eng. Premier: Manchester United vs. Bournemouth
|3:55 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Eng. Premier: Wolverhampton vs. Arsenal
|6:25 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Spanish: Real Madrid vs. RCD Mallorca
|7:20 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich
|7:45 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|Eng. Premier: Chelsea vs. Watford
|8:55 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Spanish: Real Madrid vs. RCD Mallorca
|9:50 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|SUNDAY
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|AUTO RACING
|Formula 1: Rolex Austrian Grand Prix
|3:05 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|NASCAR: Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400
|10 a.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|BASKETBALL: THE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
|Playing For Jimmy V at Herd That
|8 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Team Hines at Sideline Cancer
|10 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Heartfire at Men of Mackey
|1 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|Armored Athlete at Power of the Paw
|3 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|GOLF
|PGA Rocket Mortgage Classic
|7 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|PGA Rocket Mortgage Classic
|9 a.m.
|KGMB
|7
|7
|SOCCER
|Eng. Premier: Burnley vs. Sheffield United
|1 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Spanish: Athletic Bilbao vs. Real Madrid
|1:50 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|Eng. Premier: Newcastle vs. West Ham
|3:10 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Eng. Premier: Liverpool vs. Aston Villa
|5:25 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Spanish: Osasuna vs. Getafe
|7:20 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|Italian: Parma vs. Fiorentina
|7:25 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|Eng. Premier: Southampton vs. Manchester City
|8 a.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|Spanish: Villarreal vs. Barcelona
|9:50 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
