Television and radio – July 3, 2020

  • Today
  • Updated 9:30 pm
On the air
TODAY
  TIME TV SPEC HT
AUTO RACING
IndyCar: GMR Grand Prix, Qualifying 10:30 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
BASEBALL: KOREAN LEAGUE
Kiwoom Heroes at KT Wiz 10:55 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
GOLF
PGA Rocket Mortgage Classic 9 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
SOCCER
Spanish: Atletico Madrid vs. RCD Mallorca 9:50 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
SATURDAY
  TIME TV SPEC HT
AUTO RACING
IndyCar: GMR Grand Prix 3 a.m KHNL 8 8
Xfinity: Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard 9 a.m. KHNL 8 8
IMSA: Weathertech 240 at Daytona Noon NBCSN 19/210 87
BASEBALL: KOREAN LEAGUE
LG Twins at Samsung Lions 9:55 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
BASKETBALL: THE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
Big X at D2 9 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Team Brotherly Love at Stillwater Stars 11 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
House of ‘Paign at War Tampa 2 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Team CP3 at Mid-American Unity 4 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
COMPETITIVE EATING
2020 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest
  6 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
GOLF
PGA Rocket Mortgage Classic 7 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
PGA Rocket Mortgage Classic 9 a.m. KGMB 7 7
HORSE RACING
Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series 11 a.m. KHNL 8 8
SOCCER
Eng. Premier: Norwich City vs. Albion 1:25 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Eng. Premier: Manchester United vs. Bournemouth
  3:55 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Eng. Premier: Wolverhampton vs. Arsenal 6:25 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Spanish: Real Madrid vs. RCD Mallorca 7:20 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich
  7:45 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
Eng. Premier: Chelsea vs. Watford 8:55 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Spanish: Real Madrid vs. RCD Mallorca 9:50 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
 
SUNDAY
  TIME TV SPEC HT
AUTO RACING
Formula 1: Rolex Austrian Grand Prix 3:05 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
NASCAR: Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 10 a.m. KHNL 8 8
BASKETBALL: THE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
Playing For Jimmy V at Herd That 8 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Team Hines at Sideline Cancer 10 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Heartfire at Men of Mackey 1 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
Armored Athlete at Power of the Paw 3 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
GOLF
PGA Rocket Mortgage Classic 7 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
PGA Rocket Mortgage Classic 9 a.m. KGMB 7 7
SOCCER
Eng. Premier: Burnley vs. Sheffield United 1 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Spanish: Athletic Bilbao vs. Real Madrid 1:50 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
Eng. Premier: Newcastle vs. West Ham 3:10 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Eng. Premier: Liverpool vs. Aston Villa 5:25 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Spanish: Osasuna vs. Getafe 7:20 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
Italian: Parma vs. Fiorentina 7:25 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
Eng. Premier: Southampton vs. Manchester City
  8 a.m. KHNL 8 8
Spanish: Villarreal vs. Barcelona 9:50 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA

