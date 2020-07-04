Kailua neighborhood board opposes affordable-housing plan

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Kailua Neighborhood Board has sent a message to the Honolulu City Council opposing a four-story apartment complex proposed for the edge of a single-family subdivision as a trade-off for producing low-income housing in the Windward Oahu community.

The 19-member board voted almost unanimously Thursday night on a resolution against the proposed 73-unit project by local development firm Ahe Group.

Thursday’s vote was 17-0 with one abstention and one member absent, and followed a contentious June meeting that included a presentation by the developer and public testimony mostly opposing the project.

“The character of our town will dramatically change,” board member Levani Lipton said just before the vote.

Fellow board member Gary Weller added, “I’m very distraught that we’re letting Kailua become like the other side of the island.”

Board Chairman Bill Hicks noted that 358 written public comments on the project were submitted to the board, with opposition and support split 82% to 16%, respectively.

“It has been an overwhelming input and response from the community,” he said.

Kelly Aylward, the board member who abstained, said the project is an opportunity to provide 73 families with an affordable place to live in a community that lacks affordable housing. However, she said issues with the plan led her to withhold her vote.

Much of the criticism toward the project is that it isn’t appropriate for the nearly 1-acre site occupied by seven single-family residences and zoned for homes up to two stories.

Some opponents have raised concerns about negative impacts from the project on traffic, views, property values, shadows, sunlight reflections, tradewinds and migratory birds.

Another fear is that approving Kawainui Street Apartments will set a precedent for similar projects in the area not compliant with zoning.

The developer has applied to the city for an exemption to zoning and planning regulations under a state law that permits exemptions for affordable housing that meets state guidelines.

Ahe Group contends that the site, on the corner of Oneawa and Kawainui streets, is appropriate because it’s on the edge of the Coconut Grove neighborhood adjacent to an auto parts store, a gas station and a 7-Eleven store on a border of Kailua’s commercial core.

Keith Ishida, an Ahe Group representative, said at Thursday’s meeting the development firm is following a process that has helped produce numerous affordable-housing projects.

“That’s all we’re doing,” he said.

In its application, Ahe Group commits to keep rental rates affordable for households earning no more than 60% of the median income on Oahu for 61 years.

Initial projected monthly rents range from $521 to $1,412 for 68 affordable units with one or two bedrooms. Four units would be rented at close to market rates, and one unit would be for a manager.

By comparison, current rental listings in Kailua generally start at around $1,300 a month for one-bedroom units.

The developer also has said it can give a preference for units to Kailua residents while still complying with federal fair housing laws.

Neighborhood board resolutions are only advisory, so it will be up to the City Council to decide whether to approve the project.

Some Kailua residents at Thursday’s meeting urged others to email city officials, and one suggested that chartered bus transportation can be arranged for community members to attend City Council meetings at Honolulu Hale.

Last month City Councilwoman Kym Pine announced she would vote against the project. Pine represents parts of Leeward and West Oahu, and is campaigning to be mayor.

“I am grateful that the community has taken an active role during the community involvement period, which allows leaders like myself to have appropriate feedback from those that live there,” she said in a statement.

Councilman Ikaika Anderson, who represents Kailua, previously expressed disappointment over past efforts to build affordable housing in Kailua being thwarted after community opposition over location. But even though he holds a positive view of the Ahe Group project, he said he’s fine with supporting the general community position after public hearings.

If the developer receives approvals, construction could start in December and be finished in early 2022.