The Hawaii Chapter of the American Advertising Federation (AAF Hawaii) announced new board leadership for the 2020-21 year beginning July 1:

>> Jerry Blue has been elected president. He is a partner of Element 8.

>> Ryan Kawamoto has been elected vice president. He is director of Kinetic Productions.

>> Kristina Rau has been elected secretary. She is senior account manager of Wall-to-Wall Studios.

>> Keith DeMello is director of communications and community of Ulupono Initiative and has been elected treasurer.

