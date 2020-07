Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The heat of the summer means we have a better chance at tomatoes with full-bodied flavor. There is no better way to enjoy these juicy red tomatoes than raw and fresh.

However, Matt Kawamura improves on their bright flavor by marinating sliced tomatoes with a store-bought oil and vinegar salad dressing, onions, garlic and cilantro.

His recipe is a summer classic that’s a perfect accompaniment to any kind of barbecue.

He starts with fresh cherry tomatoes, but you can use any type cut into bite-sized pieces.

Sweet onions, garlic and a heaping mound of chopped cilantro are added, then topped with dressing. You can make your own, but there are so many choices in the store. Select a simple oil-and-vinegar dressing, a light French or Italian, or low- calorie balsamic.

The combination is delicious, and the cilantro adds a refreshing quality. But those who aren’t fans of cilantro may substitute sweet basil, which will change the dish’s personality.

“Sweet basil will make it seem more like a classic Italian bruschetta topping,” said Kawamura, an engineer by profession.

He likes to mix the salad in the morning and refrigerate it all day before serving it that evening.

If you don’t have that much time, even three hours in the fridge will give the flavors time to meld.

Enjoy this simple side dish as part of your summer meals.

MARINATED TOMATO-CILANTRO SALAD

2 cups halved or quartered cherry tomatoes (or any ripe tomato cut in bite-sized pieces)

1 cup chopped cilantro leaves and tender stems

1/2 cup sliced or chopped sweet onions

1/2 cup salad dressing, oil and vinegar or vinaigrette preferred

2 cloves garlic, minced

Place tomatoes in a bowl; add remaining ingredients. Mix well, cover and refrigerate all day or at least 3 hours.

Serve cold or at room temperature. Serves 3 to 4.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving (based on 4 servings, and oil and vinegar dressing): 170 calories, 16 g fat, 2.5 g saturated fat, no cholesterol, 150 mg sodium, 6 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 4 g sugar, 1 g protein

”Easy Kine” features simple dishes that start with commercially prepared ingredients. Lynette Lo Tom is excited to hear your tried-and-true suggestions. Contact her at 275-3004, email lynette@brightlightcookery.com or via instagram at brightlightcookery. Nutritional analysis by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.