Council holds off on $26M bond for rail | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Council holds off on $26M bond for rail

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:17 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM A casted guideway is lifted overhead after having a concrete casted onto its 12 tons of rebar steel.

The Honolulu City Council on Wednesday voted to hold off passing a measure to approve the sale of $26 million in general revenue bonds to help finance the city’s $9.2 billion, 20-mile rail project. Read more

