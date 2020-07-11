comscore Unusual Hawaii legislative session ends, but much work remains at Capitol | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Unusual Hawaii legislative session ends, but much work remains at Capitol

  • By Kevin Dayton and Dan Nakaso kdayton@staradvertiser.com dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:32 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Masked members of the House of Representative bid farewell on the floor.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Masked members of the House of Representative bid farewell on the floor.

The state House on Friday used a procedural maneuver to kill bills that would have outlawed large-capacity rifle magazines that can hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition and would have imposed tighter controls on the sale or disposal of firearms after the deaths of the legal owners. Read more

Previous Story
Gun control bills hang in the balance as lawmakers wrap up the legislative session

Scroll Up