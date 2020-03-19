Hawaii state Sen. Clarence Nishihara tests positive for coronavirus

State Sen. Clarence K. Nishihara was informed today that he has tested positive for COVID-19, and he informed his colleagues and staff, according to a statement from a Senate spokesman.

This is the first known case of COVID-19 at the state Capitol building.

Senate President Ron Kouchi sent a memo to all staff informing them of the positive test result.

The memo recommends that all Senate offices close until further notice, according to the statement.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Nishihara is a Democrat in his fourth term who represents Waipahu, Crestview, Manana, Pearl City, and Pacific Palisades on the island of Oahu.