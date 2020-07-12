comscore Column: Hawaii’s over-dependence on tourism is apparent | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Column: Hawaii’s over-dependence on tourism is apparent

  • By Paul Pollitt
  • Today
  • Updated 12:12 a.m.

Older islanders like me learned to surf at Waikiki as keiki and spent summers surfing Queens, Pops, Threes and Publics, sharing the waves with outrigger canoes awkwardly paddled by sunburned malihini and guided by our idols, the watermen of Kuhio Beach. Read more

