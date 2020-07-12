Television and radio – July 12, 2020

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
|On the air
|TODAY
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|AUTO RACING
|Formula 1: Styrian Grand Prix
|3:05 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|NHRA Drag Racing
|6 a.m.
|KHON
|3
|3
|IndyCar: REV Group Grand Prix
|6:30 a.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|NASCAR: Quaker State 400
|8:30 a.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|BASEBALL: KOREAN LEAGUE
|NC Dinos at LG Twins (continued)
|midnight
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|BASKETBALL: THE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
|Semifinals: Teams TBA
|10 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Semifinals: Teams TBA
|Noon
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|GOLF
|PGA Workday Charity Open
|2:50 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|PGA Workday Charity Open
|4:50 a.m.
|KGMB
|7
|7
|American Century Championship
|9 a.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|SOCCER
|Eng. Premier: Wolverhampton vs. Everton
|1 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|MLS: D.C. United vs. Toronto FC
|3 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|Eng. Premier: Aston Villa vs. Crystal Palace
|3:10 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Italian: Genoa vs. SPAL
|5 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Eng. Premier: Tottenham vs. Arsenal FC
|5:25 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Turkish: Ankaragucu vs. Galatasaray A.S.
|5:25 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|Italian: Parma vs. Bologna
|7:25 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Eng. Premier: AFC Bournemouth vs. Leicester City
|7:55 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Spanish: Sevilla vs. RCD Mallorca
|9:50 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|USL: Louisville City vs. Pittsburgh
|11 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|MLS: Minnesota vs. Kansas City
|2 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|MLS: Colorado Rapids vs. Real Salt Lake
|4:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|TENNIS
|World TeamTennis: Orlando at Springfield
|6 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|World TeamTennis: The Greenbrier
|10 a.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|World TeamTennis: S.D. vs. Orange County
|2 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|MONDAY
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|BASEBALL: KOREAN LEAGUE
|NC Dinos at Kiwoom Heroes
|11:25 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|SOCCER
|Eng. Premier: Man. U. vs. Southampton
|8:55 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Spanish: Granada vs. Real Madrid
|9:50 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|MLS: Houston Dynamo vs. L.A. FC
|2 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|USL: OKC Energy FC vs. FC Tulsa
|2 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|MLS: Portland Timbers vs. LA Galaxy
|4:30 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|TENNIS
|World TeamTennis: Las Vegas at Orlando
|7 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|World TeamTennis: Wash. at New York
|11 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|World TeamTennis: Phil. vs. Orange Cty.
|3 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|RADIO
|TODAY
|TIME
|STATION
|AUTO RACING
|NASCAR: Quaker State 400
|8:30 a.m.
|1500-AM
|MONDAY
|No live play-by-play events scheduled
