comscore Television and radio - July 12, 2020 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports | TV Radio

Television and radio – July 12, 2020

  • Today
[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.
*—premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
**—delayed
TODAY  
  TIME TV SPEC HT
AUTO RACING
Formula 1: Styrian Grand Prix 3:05 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
NHRA Drag Racing 6 a.m. KHON 3 3
IndyCar: REV Group Grand Prix 6:30 a.m. KHNL 8 8
NASCAR: Quaker State 400 8:30 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75
BASEBALL: KOREAN LEAGUE
NC Dinos at LG Twins (continued) midnight ESPN 22/222 70
BASKETBALL: THE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
Semifinals: Teams TBA 10 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Semifinals: Teams TBA Noon ESPN 22/222 70
GOLF
PGA Workday Charity Open 2:50 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
PGA Workday Charity Open 4:50 a.m. KGMB 7 7
American Century Championship 9 a.m. KHNL 8 8
SOCCER
Eng. Premier: Wolverhampton vs. Everton 1 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
MLS: D.C. United vs. Toronto FC 3 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
Eng. Premier: Aston Villa vs. Crystal Palace 3:10 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Italian: Genoa vs. SPAL 5 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Eng. Premier: Tottenham vs. Arsenal FC 5:25 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Turkish: Ankaragucu vs. Galatasaray A.S. 5:25 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
Italian: Parma vs. Bologna 7:25 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Eng. Premier: AFC Bournemouth vs. Leicester City
  7:55 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Spanish: Sevilla vs. RCD Mallorca 9:50 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
USL: Louisville City vs. Pittsburgh 11 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
MLS: Minnesota vs. Kansas City 2 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
MLS: Colorado Rapids vs. Real Salt Lake 4:30 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
TENNIS
World TeamTennis: Orlando at Springfield 6 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
World TeamTennis: The Greenbrier 10 a.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
World TeamTennis: S.D. vs. Orange County 2 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
MONDAY  
  TIME TV SPEC HT
BASEBALL: KOREAN LEAGUE
NC Dinos at Kiwoom Heroes 11:25 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
SOCCER
Eng. Premier: Man. U. vs. Southampton 8:55 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Spanish: Granada vs. Real Madrid 9:50 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
MLS: Houston Dynamo vs. L.A. FC 2 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
USL: OKC Energy FC vs. FC Tulsa 2 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
MLS: Portland Timbers vs. LA Galaxy 4:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
TENNIS
World TeamTennis: Las Vegas at Orlando 7 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
World TeamTennis: Wash. at New York 11 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
World TeamTennis: Phil. vs. Orange Cty. 3 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
RADIO
TODAY  
  TIME STATION
AUTO RACING
NASCAR: Quaker State 400 8:30 a.m. 1500-AM
MONDAY  
No live play-by-play events scheduled

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Hawaii is left in a lurch when the Pac-12 decides to stay in house this football season
Looking Back

Scroll Up