comscore Column: ICE order would’ve damaged higher ed | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: ICE order would’ve damaged higher ed

  • By Tung Bui, Tamar Kreps and Hannah Nguyen
  • Today
  • Updated 6:43 p.m.
  • Tamar Kreps

    Tamar Kreps

  • Hannah Nguyen

    Hannah Nguyen

  • Tung Bui

    Tung Bui

Last week, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced that international students taking all online courses would no longer be able to secure student visas. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Revisit trust lands to allot for homesteads

Scroll Up