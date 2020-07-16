Pledges cover scholarships for two University of Hawaii baseball seniors

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii baseball team has received enough pledges to pay for the scholarship aid of both returning seniors for the 2020-21 academic year.

The Rainbow Warriors had four seniors on the 2020 roster when the season was suspended and then canceled in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The NCAA then ruled that the 2020 class standings for spring-sport players would be retained for another year, meaning a junior this past season would remain a junior in 2021, a senior would be a senior.

Each of UH’s 10 spring sports is required to raise money to pay for its returning seniors.

The more than $30,000 in pledges the baseball ’Bows received will cover the scholarship costs for starting pitcher Logan Pouelsen and catcher Tyler Murray. Two other 2020 seniors — first baseman/designated hitter Brennen Hancock and utility player Ryder Kuhns — have graduated and opted not to return to UH.

Pouelsen was viewed as the ace of the ’Bows’ staff, serving as the starter for the opening game of all five series this past season. While his earned-run average was 6.48 — inflated after allowing six runs in four innings against Washington State — the right-hander averaged 9.0 strikeouts and 2.16 walks per nine innings.

Pouelsen also proved he fully recovered from an elbow injury suffered in high school. Pouelsen’s velocity was up to 93 mph during the season.

Murray, who was Pouelsen’s teammate at Huntington Beach (Calif.) High, was dependable at receiving and handling the UH pitchers. The ’Bows were 6-2 in games in which Murray was the starting catcher. The UH pitchers had a combined 3.50 ERA when Murray caught. Excluding a blowout loss to Oregon in what was the season finale, the ’Bows pitched to a 2.57 ERA when Murray was behind the plate.