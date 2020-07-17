Mariah Carey concert at Blaisdell canceled

Mariah Carey’s concert at the Blaisdell Arena, already postponed once due to the new coronavirus pandemic, has now been canceled.

Originally planned for March 10, the pop songstress’ show was moved to Nov. 28 about a week before it was to take place as the virus swept across the globe. It was repurposed with a holiday “‘All I Want for Christmas is You’ and Hits” theme, but with the recent surge in cases in many states, including Hawaii, and no clear end to the pandemic in sight, promoter Rick Bartalini Presents announced today that the concert has been canceled rather than postponed yet again.

Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded.