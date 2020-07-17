comscore Assets School holds online auction to support financial aid | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Newswatch | Top News

Assets School holds online auction to support financial aid

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • July 17, 2020
  • Updated 12:45 am

Assets School is holding its first virtual auction to help cover the rising need for student financial aid.

The school had to cancel its annual fundraiser in March because of concerns about the coronavirus, so it is reaching out to the community for help through its Illumination Virtual Auction, which runs through 5 p.m. Sunday.

“Year-over-year, one-third of the students attending Assets School receive financial aid,” said Ryan Masa, head of school. “The number of requests for financial aid has soared since the pandemic so we are moving forward with the auction virtually and hope the community will take part in an exciting opportunity to learn about the school as well as bid on some great items and experiences.”

Assets School specializes in students who have dyslexia and other language-based differences, and more than 95% of its graduates go on to college. The auction began Thursday and the bidding site is online at assets2020.ggo.bid.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Gov. Ige extends passenger quarantine, outlines exemptions allowing out-of-state college students to return to class
Next Story
Moanalua Medical Center gets high maternity rating
Looking Back

Scroll Up