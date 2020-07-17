Assets School holds online auction to support financial aid

Assets School is holding its first virtual auction to help cover the rising need for student financial aid.

The school had to cancel its annual fundraiser in March because of concerns about the coronavirus, so it is reaching out to the community for help through its Illumination Virtual Auction, which runs through 5 p.m. Sunday.

“Year-over-year, one-third of the students attending Assets School receive financial aid,” said Ryan Masa, head of school. “The number of requests for financial aid has soared since the pandemic so we are moving forward with the auction virtually and hope the community will take part in an exciting opportunity to learn about the school as well as bid on some great items and experiences.”

Assets School specializes in students who have dyslexia and other language-based differences, and more than 95% of its graduates go on to college. The auction began Thursday and the bidding site is online at assets2020.ggo.bid.