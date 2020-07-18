Hawaii County police arrest 65-year-old murder suspect in Puna

Hawaii County police arrested Thursday night a 65-year-old Puna man suspected of murdering a 58-year-old man, whose body was found on the older man’s driveway in the Orchidland subdivision.

Patrol officers were called for a verbal argument, but when they arrived they found the suspect sitting outside the gated property.

The Puna resident told police the 58-year-old was one of two men who came onto his property on 37th Avenue just before 8:30 p.m. Thursday and attacked him with a knife.

The victim appeared to have blunt force trauma- type injuries to his head. Lt. Rio Amon-Wilkins said no weapon was recovered, but the investigation is still ongoing.

Amon-Wilkins said there were reports of several vehicles pulling up and several individuals at the scene, but there were no eyewitnesses, he said.

Police said a nearby neighbor had reported yelling coming from the area, then saw two cars possibly leaving the area.

Detectives have classified the case as a second-degree murder, but the man has not yet been charged, and because of this, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser is not naming him, although police have released his name.

Police arrested the resident at 8:55 p.m. on suspicion of second-degree murder, and was later taken to the Hilo Medical Center for treatment of injuries he reportedly received during the confrontation.

The victim was taken to the Hilo Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

His name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have information about this case to call Detective William Brown of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at 961-2379 or william.brown@ hawaiicounty.gov or the police non-emergency line at 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 961-8300.