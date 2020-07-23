comscore Ferd Lewis: Marcus Mariota ready for fresh start with Jon Gruden | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Ferd Lewis: Marcus Mariota ready for fresh start with Jon Gruden

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:34 p.m.

In an episode of his popular “Gruden’s QB Camp” TV series prior to the 2015 NFL Draft, ESPN analyst Jon Gruden alternately picked on, minutely quizzed, prodded and teased Marcus Mariota. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up