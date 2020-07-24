comscore Ferd Lewis: College football contracts not so simple during pandemic | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Ferd Lewis: College football contracts not so simple during pandemic

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:09 a.m.

As it continues to look for games to fill its football schedule, the University of Hawaii’s latest contracts have begun to mirror the quick-changing landscape with the adoption of clauses that concern pandemic, “civil commotion” and name, image and likeness issues. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Television and Radio – July 24, 2020

Scroll Up