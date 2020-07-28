comscore Most Oahu residents want HPD not to lose any funding | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Most Oahu residents want HPD not to lose any funding

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:41 a.m.

A majority of Oahu residents believe that the Honolulu Police Department should get the same amount of funding it has been receiving — no more and no less, according to the results of the Hawaii Poll taken last week. Read more

