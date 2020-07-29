Former Hawaii cornerback Rojesterman Farris II takes the next step with Atlanta Falcons

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Former University of Hawaii football player Rojesterman Farris II has advanced into the next phase of his NFL career, but his original plan remains intact.

“I’m just working to prove what I can do and who I am,” said Farris, who signed a multi-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons in April.

Farris, who was the Rainbow Warriors’ top cornerback the past three seasons, was not selected in the 2020 NFL Draft. But hours after the conclusion of the seven-round draft, Farris reached an agreement with the Falcons.

Farris was training at his family’s home in Florida until last week, when he reported to the Falcons’ training complex in Flowery Branch, Ga. The Falcons stay in a building with four-bedroom units. Farris has his own bedroom in a unit he shares with three other rookies.

“As you know with COVID, they want us to spread out,” Farris said. “You want to stay healthy and focus on football at all times. It’s pretty good. The food is pretty good.”

Farris said he knows some of his new teammates from their participation in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl in January. “The rookies are cool people,” Farris said.

Farris said he wakes up at 6:30 each morning. After that, he undergoes a COVID-19 test.

“It’s necessary,” said Farris, noting each Falcon is tested every day. “If you’ve got it, you don’t want to give it to anybody else.”

Farris said he then has breakfast, followed by position meetings, a walk-through session, “more meetings where you do other types of walk-throughs, then we do some dynamic stuff on the field.”

After lunch, Farris said, there are weight-lifting sessions every other afternoon. And then, Farris said, “more meetings.”

Farris has embraced the position meetings, where the coaches go over specific plays and techniques in video reviews. The players then work on those skills during walk-through sessions on the field.

“It feels good to finally wear our cleats and run around and stuff,” Farris said. “It was virtual for most of the summer. Just to be up here and having fun is nice.”