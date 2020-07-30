7-Eleven to offer dry cleaning, laundry

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

7-Eleven Hawaii is partnering with Hakuyosha Clean Living to offer 24/7, contact-free dry cleaning and laundry services at select 7-Eleven convenience stores. Read more

7-Eleven Hawaii is partnering with Hakuyosha Clean Living to offer 24/7, contact-free dry cleaning and laundry services at select 7-Eleven convenience stores. The new service will be introduced at two stores, with plans to expand. Service will begin Monday at the first store at 1602 Nuuanu Ave. Within two weeks, the store at 590 Queen St. also will provide this service.

To sign up for the service, download the Hakuyosha app, visit the hakuyosha.com website, or call 955-6116. Busy customers can drop off and pick up their dry cleaning and laundry anytime. A free personal customer service laundry bag will be returned with the first order.

Hakuyosha Clean Living has served the Oahu community for 50 years.

ON THE MOVE

First Hawaiian Bank has announced the hiring of four new individuals:

>> Eric Chan joins FHB as vice president and business services sales manager in the Business Services Sales Department.

>> Tyler Siu has been appointed as vice president and cash management sales officer in FHB’s Commercial Deposit Department. He has 25 years of financial services experience. He is also a certified treasury professional.

>> Daniel Costigan joins FHB’s Residential Real Estate Division as vice president and sales manager. He has over 15 years of residential mortgage lending experience.

>> Marisa Watson has been appointed as a mortgage loan officer in the Mortgage Banking Department. Watson has over 10 years of sales and marketing experience.