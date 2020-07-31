comscore Isle voter turnout surging in first-ever all-mail election | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Isle voter turnout surging in first-ever all-mail election

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:57 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Waiola Kalahiki of Waimanalo, above, dropped her ballots into a collection box Thursday at Honolulu Hale. The majority of votes are by mail-in ballot, although there are a number of traditional booths set up inside City Hall for voters to use.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Traditional booths set up inside City Hall for voters to use.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / JULY 14 Honolulu City Clerk Glen Takahashi debuted the new ballot envelope for the 2020 Elections at Honolulu Hale.

The number of primary election ballots collected by the Honolulu Elections Division to date is eclipsing the number of absentee votes cast in the 2016 primary election — with 10 days to spare before the official Aug. 8 Election Day. Read more

