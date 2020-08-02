comscore Column: Diversifying Hawaii’s economy needs youth input | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Diversifying Hawaii’s economy needs youth input

  • By Evan Gates
  • Today
  • Updated 12:33 a.m.

As a member of Generation Z, I see too many young people leaving Hawaii because there aren’t enough opportunities here. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Landfill dispute heats up in Nanakuli

Scroll Up