Hawaii News | Vital Statistics Vital statistics: July 24 to July 30, 2020 By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:05 a.m.

Marriage licenses and birth certificates Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health's Vital Statistics System. MARRIAGES Filed on Oahu, July 24-30 >> Donovan Rodman Agliam and Viola Kawaiala Ululani Kekua >> William Brian Amaral Jr. and Natasha Pumehana Edwards >> Daniel Shane Bruce and Mikaila Janine Charles >> Julian Claro Pinera Garay and Rachel Ku'ualohau'ilani Kanani Entendencia >> Mark Kevin Adaon Gumtang and Kimberly Mae Tagabi Turalva >> Graham Gary Hawes and Michelle Claire Huang >> Guy Ikaika Jhun and Rachel Punahele McFaul >> Ty-Aaryn Kameahookohoia Kuaiwa and Sarah Mieko Tamashiro >> Mahina Fiapito Lealao and Sean Kale Kumakani Amion >> Andrew Sun Lee and Christine My Vy Bui >> Maria Rebecca Mark and Jon Andrew Shjegstad >> Michael Adalberto Marroquin and Mariella Gillian Caruso >> Kimberly Luan Mendez and Elijah Joseph Gergel >> Farah Nichole Lokelaniomahina Omalza and April Joyce Casuga-Yballa >> Dennis Quiazon Rubi and Jennifer Anne Badiola Ramos >> Christopher John Rzonca and Kimiko Fabian Joseph >> Abel Maneo Soares Jr. and Jennifer Lee Cook >> Joshua Stephen Treadway and Kanlaya Jariyanorasaet >> Yongqiang Wang and Lijuan Lin BIRTHS Filed on Oahu, July 24-July 30 >> Kilohanaokawai Kailynn Anoba >> Jayson Conor Cheape >> Hayden Naoki Cheong >> Carter Allen Kiyoshi Wai Yan Choy >> Oliver Joe Collins >> Bradley Richard Keone Harbottle Coloma Jr. >> Aria-Ann Maureen Crawford >> Eli Jordan Ventura Eleno >> Kazu Kunito Fujii >> Maxwell Alan Gasbarro >> Kaleo Jaze Harrison >> Kamaha'o Kanalukai Hose >> Cairo Darren Hyland >> Isabelle Elizabeth KananipukanalaIka'ilikai Jaeger >> Callie Rae Taylan Jamorabon >> Joshua Poaliokalani Kaehu-Villarin >> Marcellus Delgado Te Hakiro Kaka >> John Zeno Koffman >> Harry Kaimana Kondo >> Adryan Carl Feria Libanag >> Owen Kawai Lima >> Parker Himari Lindstrom >> Sebastian Daniel Lopes >> Kaola Kia Jeremiah Lua >> Mason Lyon Marsh >> Coen Takekiyo Mile >> Paul Nobuaki Nishikawa >> Kayla Akemi Oroku >> Dalleinie Ayson Pagaragan >> Liam Jayke Ballesteros Patague >> Aria Hope Mina Raquel >> Kaikea Kohaku Relles >> Cygnus Antonio Runyan >> Ada Fenton Scrivner >> Aurora Haunani Soliolofi Smith >> Emma Grace Smith >> Kleo Kamalani Miyako Stephenson Aurio >> Addison Kalani Sutter >> Tehea `Onohiwaikapuakamakualani Tauotaha >> Tiare Metuli Nakapuahi Teo-Tafiti >> Mahina Vairani Uluave >> Rydge Kilohana Yin