Laupahoehoe woman, 63, dies following single-vehicle crash

The Hawaii County Police Department today identified Jane Lawrence, 63, of Laupahoehoe, as the driver who died Saturday morning woman following a single-vehicle collision on Highway 19 in the area of the 8 mile marker.

Police received a call at 4:50 a.m. and determined that a 2006 Honda Civic traveling southwest on Highway 19 veered across the center line and struck the Kaʻieʻie storm bridge guardrail head-on.

Lawrence was transported to Hilo Medical Center in stable condition but was pronounced dead at 5:05 pm after suffering from a possible medical emergency, police said.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit asks anyone who may have witnessed the accident or has information to contact Officer Erhard Autrata at 961-2329. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 961-8300 in Hilo.