Easy-Kine Cooking: Leaner meatball still big on taste | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Easy-Kine Cooking: Leaner meatball still big on taste

  • By Lynette Lo Tom, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 7:54 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Italian pilgrim meatballs.

Even while we want to eat healthier, we don’t want to sacrifice flavor. Eric “Rick” Kvick of East Honolulu has jumped that hurdle with a tasty meatball that combines ground turkey with rich Italian sausage. Read more

