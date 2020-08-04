comscore Andria Tupola, Calvin Say lead Council candidates in campaign spending | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Andria Tupola, Calvin Say lead Council candidates in campaign spending

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:34 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER Andria Tupola

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    Andria Tupola

  • COURTESY PHOTO Calvin Say

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Calvin Say

Two candidates for Honolulu City Council who have extensive political track records are the ones collecting and spending the most, according to financial reports filed with the state Campaign Spending Commission last week. Read more

