comscore Hawaii’s hospitals could hit capacity in a week, health care leader warns | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii’s hospitals could hit capacity in a week, health care leader warns

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:41 p.m.

If the three-digit surge in novel coronavirus cases over the past week continues for the next seven to 10 days, Hawaii’s existing hospital capacity will be at risk of being overwhelmed, as happened in New York, Ray Vara, CEO and president of Hawaii Pacific Health, said Tuesday, when 144 new cases were announced by the state Department of Health. Read more

