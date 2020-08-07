Laie man, 28, dies after collision with city bus

A 28-year-old man has died from injuries he sustained in the July 19 crash in Laie.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office has identified him as Edmund Michael of Laie.

Police said a red Nissan multipurpose vehicle operated by a man later identified as Michael attempted to make a U-turn on Kamehameha Highway near Maleakahana State Park at about 2 p.m. on July 19 when he lost control of the vehicle and collided with a city bus.

Michael was taken in critical condition to a hospital where he died Wednesday.

The city bus driver and two adult passengers on the bus were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Police said speed was not involved. It’s unknown at this time whether drugs or alcohol were factors.

This is the 32nd traffic-related fatality on Oahu compared to 37 at the same time last year.