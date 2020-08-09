comscore State Legislature: Challenge to House speaker highlights legislative races | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
State Legislature: Challenge to House speaker highlights legislative races

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:05 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER Scott Saiki

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    Scott Saiki

  • COURTESY PHOTO Kim Coco Iwamoto

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Kim Coco Iwamoto

  • STAR-ADVERTISER Walter Ritte

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    Walter Ritte

  • COURTESY PHOTO Lynn DeCoite

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Lynn DeCoite

A challenge to House Speaker Scott Saiki in District 26 — which includes McCully, Kakaako and downtown — was among the most closely watched races in the primary, which overall is expected to bring to the Legislature some younger progressives. Read more

