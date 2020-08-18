Easy-Kine Cooking: Up your veggies with bean sprouts

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Used often in Asian recipes and salads, mung bean sprouts are prized for their crunchy texture. Read more

A technique health coaches share for eating well is to always have two or three vegetables available at every meal. Such variety would invite even the most hardened carnivore to have a few bites of garden offerings.

Bean sprouts are an often-overlooked veggie. The most common sprouts are from mung beans, as opposed to the larger-headed soybean sprouts. Both are found in the produce section of supermarkets.

Used often in Asian recipes and salads, mung bean sprouts are prized for their crunchy texture. They shine in Vietnamese pho and crepes (banh xeo), adding perfect dimension to the dishes.

In China, Japan and Korea, there is a dislike for the skinny tails of bean sprouts. Gourmet cooks claim they ruin the texture of a dish. In markets in China, you’ll see workers picking off bean sprout tails to ready them for sale. In some Asian cultures, even the sprouted seed, or head, is removed, so that diners can just enjoy the crisp white stem.

You may be familiar with namul, the Korean pickled bean-sprout appetizer. It is a refreshing, cold side dish that complements most every protein and starch.

With or without the tails, this quick version is easy to make. Sprouts are quickly blanched and cooled, then dressed in a spicy pickling marinade of fish sauce, chile oil, sesame oil and vinegar. It can be eaten immediately or after a day or so. The spiciness increases the longer it is chilled.

Add more chile oil if you like the heat. Adjust the vinegar to your taste.

Enjoy more vegetables with this simple recipe.

ASIAN BEAN SPROUTS

10 ounces mung bean sprouts

4 cups water

1 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons fish sauce (substitute soy sauce)

2 teaspoons la-yu (Chinese chile oil; substitute chile crisp oil)

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1 teaspoon rice vinegar (substitute white vinegar)

1 tablespoon chopped or slivered green onions, for garnish (optional; substitute cilantro or garlic chives)

Rinse bean sprouts. If you desire, pinch and discard sprout tails.

Add water and salt to a small pot and bring to a boil. Add bean sprouts and cook 2 to 4 minutes, to preferred texture. Drain and rinse immediately. You will have about 3 cups bean sprouts.

Drain well and place sprouts into a bowl. Add fish sauce, la-yu, sesame oil and vinegar. Toss well. Garnish with green onions if using and serve immediately or refrigerate. Keeps about 3 days refrigerated. Serves 4 as a side dish.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving (not including optional ingredients): 45 calories, 2.5 g fat, no saturated fat or cholesterol, at least 350 mg sodium, 5 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 3 g sugar, 2 g protein

”Easy Kine” features simple dishes that start with commercially prepared ingredients. Lynette Lo Tom is excited to hear your tried-and-true suggestions. Contact her at 275-3004, email lynette@brightlightcookery.com or via instagram at brightlightcookery. Nutritional analysis by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.