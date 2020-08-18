Easy-Kine Cooking: Up your veggies with bean sprouts
- By Lynette Lo Tom, Special to the Star-Advertiser
-
Today
- Updated 8 p.m.
-
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Used often in Asian recipes and salads, mung bean sprouts are prized for their crunchy texture.
