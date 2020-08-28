comscore Television and radio - Aug. 28, 2020 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports | TV Radio

Television and radio – Aug. 28, 2020

  • Today
  • Updated 9:30 pm
[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.
*—premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
***—delayed. West Coast MLB games subject to blackout.
 
TV
Today
  TIME TV SPEC HT
AUTO RACING
Xfinity Wawa 250 1:30 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
BASEBALL
MLB: Mets vs. Yankees 10 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
MLB: Regional coverage 1 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
MLB: Dodgers at Rangers 2 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
MLB: Indians at Cardinals 2 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
MLB: Padres at Rockies 2:30 p.m. FSSD NA/227 NA
MLB: Mariners at Angels 3:30 p.m. FSW 20/226 81*
MLB: Regional coverage 3:30 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
KBO: SK Wyverns at NC Dinos 10:55 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
BASKETBALL: NBA PLAYOFFS
Matchups, times, channels TBD
BASKETBALL: WNBA
Sparks vs. Sun 2 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
Mystics vs. Mercury 4 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
FOOTBALL: HIGH SCHOOL
St. Paul’s (AL) at Spanish Fort (AL) 1 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Corner Canyon (UT) at Bingham (UT) 4 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
GOLF
European UK Championship 1 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
European UK Championship 4 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
Korn Ferry Championship 7 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
PGA BMW Championship 9 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
LPGA NW Arkansas Championship*** 1:30 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86
SOCCER
French: Olympique Lyonnais vs. Dijon 8:55 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
TENNIS
ATP/WTA Western & Southern Open 3:30 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
ATP/WTA Western & Southern Open 4:30 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
Saturday
  TIME TV SPEC HT
AUTO RACING
Formula One Belgian Grand Prix qualif. 2:55 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
IndyCar Bommarito Automotive Group 9:30 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
NASCAR Cup Coke Zero Sugar 400 1 p.m. KHNL 8 8
BASEBALL
MLB: Indians at Cardinals 7 a.m. KHON 3 3
MLB: Royals at White Sox 8 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75
MLB: Cubs at Reds 10 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
MLB: Regional coverage 12:30 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
MLB: Dodgers at Rangers 1 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
MLB: Padres at Rockies 2 p.m. FSSD NA/227 NA
MLB: Mariners at Angels 3:30 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
MLB: Mariners at Angels 3:30 p.m. FSW 20/226 81*
KBO: Doosan Bears at LG Twins 9:55 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
BASKETBALL: NBA PLAYOFFS
Matchups, times, channels TBD
BASKETBALL: WNBA
Liberty vs. Aces 6 a.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
Wings vs. Fever 10 a.m. KGMB 7 7
Storm vs. Sky*** 11 a.m. KITV 4 4
BOXING
Thomas LaManna vs. Brian Mendoza noon FS1 NA/214 75
Erislandy Lara vs. Greg Vendetti 2 p.m. KHON 3 3
CYCLING: TOUR DE FRANCE
Stage 1 2 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
FOOTBALL: COLLEGE
Austin Peay vs. Central Arkansas 3 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
FOOTBALL: HIGH SCHOOL
Trinity Christian (TX) at Knoxville Catholic (TN) 6 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Bentonville West (AR) at Broken Arrow (OK) 9 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
St. Xavier (OH) at Brownsburg (IN) noon ESPN2 21/224 74
Century Bismarck (ND) at Legacy Bismarck (ND) 3 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
GOLF
European UK Championship 1:30 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
PGA BMW Championship 6 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
PGA BMW Championship 9 a.m. KHNL 8 8
Korn Ferry Championship 9 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
LPGA NW Arkansas Championship 11 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
HOCKEY: NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS, CONF. SEMIFINALS
East, Game 3: Flyers vs. Islanders 6 a.m. KHNL 8 8
West, Game 3: Golden Knights vs. Canucks 2 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC Fight Night prelims noon ESPN 22/222 70
MOTORCYCLES
Motoamerica Superbike Ridge Motorsports Park noon FS2 NA/241* 76*
SOCCER
French: Rennes vs. Montpellier 4:55 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
Canadian: Valour vs. Edmonton 5:45 a.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
French: Strasbourg vs. Nice 8:55 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
MLS: New England vs. N.Y. Red Bulls 2 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
MLS: L.A. Galaxy vs. San Jose 4:30 p.m. SPCSN 23/218 69
SOFTBALL: ATHLETES UNLIMITED
Purple at Orange 7 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
Blue at Gold 10 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
TENNIS
ATP/WTA Western & Southern Open, doubles final 6 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
WTA Western & Southern Open, final 10 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
ATP Western & Southern Open, final noon TENNIS NA/243* 84*
Sunday
  TIME TV SPEC HT
AUTO RACING
Formula One Belgian Grand Prix 3:05 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Gander Trucks WWT Raceway 200 6 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75
IndyCar Bommarito Automotive Group 9:30 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
BASEBALL
MLB: Mets at Yankees 7 a.m. TBS 28/551 121
MLB: Dodgers at Rangers 8:30 a.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
MLB: Padres at Rockies 9 a.m. FSSD NA/227 NA
MLB: Mariners at Angels 10 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
MLB: Mariners at Angels 10 a.m. FSW 20/226 81*
MLB: Yankees at Mets 10 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
MLB: Braves at Phillies 1 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
BASKETBALL: NBA PLAYOFFS
Matchups, times, channels TBD
CYCLING: TOUR DE FRANCE
Stage 2 1:30 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
FOOTBALL: HIGH SCHOOL
Pickerington North (OH) at Pickerington Central (OH)  
  6 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
GOLF
European UK Championship 1:30 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
PGA BMW Championship 7 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
PGA BMW Championship 9 a.m. KHNL 8 8
Korn Ferry Championship 9 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
LPGA NW Arkansas Championship 11 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
HOCKEY: NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS, CONF. SEMIFINALS
East, Game 4: Bruins vs. Lightning 2 p.m. KHNL 8 8
West, Game 4: Avalanche vs. Stars TBD TBD TBD
MOTORCYCLES
Motoamerica Superbike Ridge Motorsports Park noon FS1 NA/214 75
SOCCER
French: Metz vs. Monaco 2:55 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
Canadian: Atletico Ottawa vs. Forge 8:45 a.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
French: Stade Brestois vs. Marseille 8:55 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
MLS: Seattle vs. Los Angeles FC 4 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
 
Radio
Today
  TIME STATION
MLB: Mets vs. Yankees (DH) 9:25 a.m. 1500-AM
MLB: Dodgers vs. Rangers 2 p.m. 990-AM
Saturday
  TIME STATION
NHL playoffs: Islanders vs. Flyers 6 a.m. 1500-AM
MLB: Giants at Diamondbacks 1:40 p.m. 1500-AM
Sunday
  TIME STATION
MLB: Mets vs. Yankees (DH) 6:25 a.m. 1500-AM
MLB: Phillies vs. Braves noon 1420-AM / 92.7-FM

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Aloha Stadium asks pro rugby franchise owners to provide letter of credit
Next Story
Scoreboard
Looking Back

Scroll Up