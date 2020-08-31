Outrage, not a meadow, grows in Royal Kunia subdivision
By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:07 p.m.
Tents and camping equipment is strewn near Anonui and Halepuna streets.
On Anoiki Street, four goats were being kept in a fenced-off pen just off the road.
A private property sign near Anonui and Halepuna.
John Petriches stands next to concrete blocks placed to deter cars from entering property near Anonui and Halepuna streets. Royal Kunia residents are frustrated that the investor who bought 172 acres long slated to become a golf course behind their homes is not being a good neighbor.