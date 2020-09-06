New agency will take over public school construction in Hawaii
By Susan Essoyan sessoyan@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:09 a.m.
Honouliuli Middle School, the newest school developed by the Department of Education, was dedicated Aug. 3. A bill about to become law would create a new independent agency to take over school construction and repair.