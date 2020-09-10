comscore Photo: Picking up the Pieces | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
News

Photo: Picking up the Pieces

  • By .
  • Today
  • KYODO NEWS VIA AP <strong>PICKING UP THE PIECES:</strong> Residents mended a roof torn from a building in Amami, Kagoshima prefecture, Monday. The area in southwestern Japan was struck hard by Typhoon Haishen Sunday. At least two people died, four were missing and more than 100 were injured. The second powerful typhoon to hit Japan in a week, Haishen caused landslides and major blackouts.

    KYODO NEWS VIA AP

    PICKING UP THE PIECES: Residents mended a roof torn from a building in Amami, Kagoshima prefecture, Monday. The area in southwestern Japan was struck hard by Typhoon Haishen Sunday. At least two people died, four were missing and more than 100 were injured. The second powerful typhoon to hit Japan in a week, Haishen caused landslides and major blackouts.

.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
American turns cheapest seats into big draw amid COVID-19
Looking Back

Scroll Up